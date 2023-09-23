The reception organization COA expects to have found enough places this weekend to accommodate all asylum seekers. On Friday, COA and State Secretary Van der Burg reported that they needed 1,200 places before Monday to accommodate everyone. Van der Burg called on municipalities to come up with locations, including Arnhem and Zwolle.
