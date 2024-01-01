Energy and heating

Heat transition

The heat planning law comes into force at the turn of the year. There are gradual targets for the use of renewable energies in heating networks. In the first stage from March 1, 2025, new heating networks must be fed with heat from renewable energies or from unavoidable waste heat or a combination of at least 65 percent of the annual net heat production. The law also regulates by when heat plans must be drawn up in the federal states: For municipal areas with more than 100,000 inhabitants, this must be done by June 30, 2026. Smaller municipal areas have until June 30, 2028. The Heat Planning Act forms the basis for the Building Energy Act, which also comes into force on January 1st. Only when the heat planning is available are owners of existing buildings obliged to heat with at least 65 percent renewable energy if the old heating system breaks down. A heat pump or a wood pellet heating system can be considered. This will apply to most new buildings from January 2024. The federal government assures that the maximum funding of 70 percent for heating replacement will “come in full” despite austerity constraints.

Hydraulic balancing

For buildings with six to nine residential units, hydraulic balancing will be mandatory from January onwards so that the heat is transported evenly to all rooms. The regulation applies to central heating systems powered by gas. The deadline for carrying out the comparison is September 24, 2024.

Energy price brakes end

The state aid to cushion energy prices will expire at the end of the year due to austerity constraints and will therefore not be extended until March 2024 as originally planned.

Higher CO 2- Price

Heating with oil and gas is caused by increasing CO 2 -Prices gradually become more expensive. In 2024 the federal government will increase CO 2 -Price from 30 to 45 euros (plus VAT) per ton. The costs must first be paid by those placing the product on the market, i.e. gas suppliers, heating oil or fuel dealers. They then decide how much to pass on to their customers

Electricity price package for companies

The electricity tax for manufacturing companies will fall to the minimum value permitted by the EU in 2024. It will then be 0.05 cents per kilowatt hour – previously it was more than 1.5 cents per kilowatt hour. At the same time, however, the so-called peak compensation, through which up to 9000 energy-intensive companies are currently reimbursed for up to 90 percent of their energy and electricity taxes, will no longer apply. The approximately 350 companies that are most exposed to international competition will continue to receive compensation for the costs of German CO 2 -Emissions trading. The “super cap” regulation for around 90 particularly electricity-intensive companies should also be continued.

Increasing network fees

There was originally supposed to be a federal subsidy in 2024 to curb the increase in network fees for electricity. But now the federal government has saved the subsidy of 5.5 billion euros. This is likely to make electricity bills significantly more expensive for many households.

Health & Care

E-prescription and health ID

For those with statutory health insurance, electronic prescriptions will become standard from January 1st. Doctors are required to issue it for prescription drugs. Patients can redeem it by inserting the electronic health card into an appropriate device at the pharmacy or using the e-prescription app. It is also possible to obtain a printout of the e-prescription from the doctor's office, which the patient can then use to redeem it at a pharmacy.