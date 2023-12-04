If we do not take much more drastic measures to tackle climate change, scientists at the Global Carbon Project estimate that there is a 50% chance that we will see a 1.5 degree increase in global temperature in just seven years. “It seems inevitable that we will exceed the limit set in the Paris agreements, and leaders meeting at COP28 would need to agree to a rapid reduction in emissions from fossil fuels for the two-degree goal to remain viable,” says University of Exeter professor Pierre Friedlingstein.

It bases its conclusions on the worrying results produced for this year by the Global Carbon Budget study, prepared by 120 scientists from around the world: CO2 emissions caused by the consumption of fossil fuels have increased this year by 1.1% globally. and mark a record of 36.8 billion tons. It is already 1.4% more than in 2019. And, if the emissions caused by deforestation and the effect of the gigantic fires in Canada are added, the total volume rises to 40.9 billion tons. In this way, the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere will reach 419.3 parts per million at the end of the year, 51% more than in the pre-industrial era.

Insufficient measures



It is, without a doubt, unequivocal proof that the measures being taken to combat climate change are insufficient. In fact, the report notes that technological elements designed to trap carbon only remove 0.01 million tons, one millionth of what is emitted. “The impact of climate change is evident everywhere, but the actions being taken to reduce emissions are excruciatingly slow,” says Friedlingstein.

Fortunately, there are some positive points in the study released today by the organization. “The efforts being made are not enough to ensure that emissions begin to decline towards net zero, but some trends are beginning to change and show that climate policies can be effective,” says Corinne Le Quéré, professor at the University of East Anglia.

Heads and tails of pollution



Specifically, the study shows that harmful emissions are decreasing in 26 countries, especially in Europe (-7.4%) and the United States (-3%). Its environmental initiatives, but also deindustrialization and the relocation of production to developing countries, have made that part of the West come out better off. At the opposite extreme are the giants that are growing the most and that are making up for this industrial lack, with India and China in the lead. The two most populous countries on the planet will increase their emissions from fossil fuels by 8.2% and 4% respectively.

A steel mill in China.



Reuters





The communist giant is the most polluting in the world. It represents 31% of the CO2 emitted and is growing mainly due to the greater use of oil (9.9%) and natural gas (6.5%). Among the most negative aspects highlighted by the report is the rebound in emissions caused by commercial aviation, which has recovered from the setback caused by the pandemic and will increase its emissions by 28%. The economic reactivation is also noticeable in the growth of pollution from maritime commercial lines.

Less deforestation, more fires



Among the countries whose emissions increase the most due to the change in the use of their land, three stand out: Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Together they account for more than half of all the CO2 caused by scourges such as deforestation. Fortunately, the damage has been gradually reduced. Unfortunately, the impact of fires that are becoming more extensive and common is growing. The report estimates that they total 7 or 8 million tons, 33% more than the average of the last decade. And the Canadian forest fires alone have accounted for around a third of the total between January and October of this year.

Finally, the trend in the West is more positive, where the fall is mainly driven by the lower use of coal (-18.8% in the European Union and -18.3% in the United States). In Europe, “coal and natural gas consumption is declining due to the increase in the capacity of renewable energies and the effects of the energy crisis” caused by the war in Ukraine and the inflationary spiral.