The European Union has imposed ambitious targets on car manufacturers to reduce the average CO2 emissions of their vehicles. Failure to meet these targets entails significant financial penalties. Let’s take a closer look at the maximum limits planned for the coming years.

Reduction of CO2 emissions, less thermal, more electric

Car manufacturers have so far adopted two paths: some have changed their product offerings, thus reducing the volume of sales to only combustion models, with the ultimate goal of increasing the share of electric cars. Others, on the other hand, have purchased credits from manufacturers that produce 100% electric vehicles; these are carbon credits, a sort of “environmental currency”. Each credit represents a ton of carbon dioxide (CO2) that a company has removed from the atmosphere or avoided emitting.

CO2 EMISSION RESTRICTIONS imposed by the EU on car manufacturers

YEAR AVERAGE MAXIMUM LIMIT annual 2024 116 g/km 2025 94 g/km 2030 50 g/km 2030 0 g/km CO2 EMISSION LIMITATIONS imposed on car manufacturers by the EU on the car fleet sold

THEand car manufacturers will have to face a great challenge: that of reduce average CO2 emissions required by Europe of their car fleet. To be fair, by 2025 Vehicles sold by car manufacturers will have to have mandatory average emissions less than 94 g/kma threshold that will become even narrower in the 2030or: 50 g/kmThe aim is to get to zero emissions by 2035 at the latest. This is the plan put in place by Fit for 55.

But, it must be specified that in recent years, the main global manufacturers have managed to significantly contain emissions, and therefore consumption. Therefore, all car manufacturers are within the 2023 objectives. As regards the first half of 2024, the data suggest that in 29 European markets (curated by Dataforce), in 7 cases out of 10 they are perfectly in line with the objectives of 116 g/km set for this year.

But by 2025, due to the even more significant reduction in emissions foreseen by the regulation (-19% to reach an average of 93.6 g/km), the target will become quite difficult.

The need to produce more electric cars

The car manufacturersthey must increase the sale of electric cars. Otherwise, a fine That will amount to 95 euros for each gram per kilometre of CO2 emitted above the threshold established. Furthermore, everything is then multiplied by the number of registered vehicles.

The electric car sector in Europe, unfortunately, is not able to emerge much. The probable cause is perhaps the issue of “infrastructure” present in the territory, therefore a greater installation of them is needed to increase sales.

Reducing CO2 emissions by 2025, Europe’s objectives

Dataforce’s study recorded an increase of 130,000 units – in the first 6 months of this year – in the sales volume of hybrid models in Europe, compared to over 107,000 internal combustion vehicles – precisely in the same period of 2023 -.

In summary, compared to last year – which sold 13.3% units – the percentage of electric sales this year is: 13.8%. On the other hand, PHEV models decreased by 14,000 units.

Why Europe’s goal?

This objective is very important for Europe for the following reasons:

Fighting climate change : Reducing vehicle emissions can help reduce the effects of climate change.

: Reducing vehicle emissions can help reduce the effects of climate change. Better air quality : CO2 emissions are linked to other pollutants, so reducing the primary pollutant improves air quality.

: CO2 emissions are linked to other pollutants, so reducing the primary pollutant improves air quality. Energy dependence: reducing fossil fuel consumption reduces dependence on foreign countries.

Strategies to achieve Europe’s goals

To achieve its emission reduction targets, the EU has implemented several strategies:

Emission standards : As stated so far, stricter standards have been introduced regarding the average CO2 emissions of vehicles produced by car manufacturers.

: As stated so far, stricter standards have been introduced regarding the average CO2 emissions of vehicles produced by car manufacturers. Incentives for low-emission cars : incentives and other benefits are offered for the purchase of electric and hybrid cars.

: incentives and other benefits are offered for the purchase of electric and hybrid cars. Development of charging infrastructure: the development of a large network of charging stations for electric cars has been promoted.

What challenges do we face?

Despite progress, many challenges remain, including:

Electric Vehicle Costs : Although costs are decreasing, electric vehicles are still more expensive than internal combustion engine cars.

: Although costs are decreasing, electric vehicles are still more expensive than internal combustion engine cars. Battery life : Battery life has improved, but it is still an issue that limits some customers.

: Battery life has improved, but it is still an issue that limits some customers. Charging stations: While the charging network is expanding, there are areas where coverage is limited.

In conclusion, the goal of reducing CO2 emissions from cars by 2025 is a major challenge to combat climate change. The European Union has taken many steps to achieve this goal, but further efforts are needed to overcome current challenges. These efforts unfortunately lead to an ever-increasing cost of cars, which falls exclusively on end-users.