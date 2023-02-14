The end of the fuel car in Europe is in sight: that will come in 2035. But setting the same end date for the fossil fuel truck and bus turns out to be a lot more complicated. On Tuesday, European Commissioner Frans Timmermans (Climate) presented a bill that aims to reduce CO 2 emissions from new trucks and buses by 90 percent by 2040.

The proposal is a setback for environmental organizations and green politicians, who hoped that the European Commission would come up with an actual zero-emission target for so-called ‘heavy vehicles’. Behind the scenes, a fierce battle has been fought in Brussels over the past few months about the new standards.

There was considerable pressure from the industry not to make the rules too strict. The headwind for new climate legislation is increasing in Europe anyway, partly because the industry feels that it is already being hit hard by the high energy prices. Meanwhile, a group of member states, including the Netherlands, recently called on Brussels to quickly come up with a clear end date for the sector.

The new proposal is a compromise, with which Brussels wants to limit the emissions of heavy vehicles from 2030. In that year, trucks and buses must emit 45 percent less than in 2019. Five years later, emissions must be reduced by 65 percent, after which the final target of 90 percent will apply in 2040. The standard for new city buses is also ambitious: they must be completely emission-free by 2030.

Trucks are responsible for more than a quarter of road traffic emissions

Tackling heavy vehicle emissions is crucial to Europe’s climate ambitions. Currently, lorries and lorries make up only 2 percent of road traffic, but they are responsible for more than 25 percent of that sector’s emissions. In total, this means 6 percent of the CO 2 emissions in the EU – a share that is expected to increase in the coming years due to the increase in freight traffic.

The targets now presented are more flexible than those for passenger cars, which are only allowed to roll off the production line emission-free from 2035 in the EU. But Brussels does not yet want to set such an end date for completely zero-emission heavy vehicles: even in 2040, 10 percent of the vehicles produced by a manufacturer may still run on diesel or petrol. The reason, says the Commission, is that it is still uncertain whether even the heaviest trucks and tractors can be made completely emission-free and the sector is already having a hard time with these new standards.

But environmental organizations and green politicians immediately expressed harsh criticism on Tuesday. Especially since the lifespan of new heavy vehicles is long and they will now almost certainly continue to drive around in Europe after 2050. GroenLinks MEP Bas Eickhout calls the proposal “unacceptable”, because it goes against the goal of a climate-neutral 2050. The NGO Transport&Environment also denounced the Commission’s “cowardly concessions” to industry. Industry association ACEA called the proposal “highly ambitious” and expressed particular concern about the goal for emission-free city buses in 2030.