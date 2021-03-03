Five years ago, many greened their aura by sponsoring the COP21, from which the Paris climate agreement was born, and most of them regularly pose as carriers of solutions against global warming. Yet, together, they explode the budget for greenhouse gas emissions that they would be supposed to keep: 35 CAC 40 companies are being crushed in a new report from the NGO Oxfam France, which for the first time draws up their current and future carbon footprint.

It is nowhere near as good as some advertise it in their advertising inserts. On average, their carbon footprint amounts to 125 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (MteqCO2). In other words, and still on average, each of them spits out the equivalent of more than a quarter of France’s annual emissions. Each time they achieve 1,000 euros in turnover, they release 4.1 teqCO2, or roughly twice what a French person should emit per year.

To arrive at this calculation, Oxfam examined the data already public and reported by the consultancy firm Carbon4 Finance, founded by the engineer Jean-Marc Jancovici and the economist Alain Grandjean. It took into account the direct emissions of the groups, but also those induced by their consumption, energy or otherwise (for example the purchase of materials). Finally, it has dissected the climate policies of industrialists, which define the strategies they intend to implement in the future.

Total emits the equivalent of 488 million tonnes of CO2

In the end, concludes the NGO, “The CAC 40 emissions level leads us straight towards global warming of around + 3.5 ° C by 2100, a temperature well above the target of 1.5 ° C included in the Paris Agreement ”. Ten of them, even, lead us to a warming of 4 ° C, continues Oxfam. Three French banks occupy the first three places, namely BNP Paribas, Société Générale and Crédit Agricole.

Each has a carbon footprint greater than that of France, assures Oxfam, which refers to a report it itself published last October. “Via their choice of loans or investments in the financial markets, banks choose to finance companies or projects which themselves have a more or less significant impact on the climate”, argues the NGO. In this case, the report continues, 40% of emissions from financial players come from their activities in the fossil fuel sector. “The four largest French banks have injected nearly 200 billion euros into fossil fuels between 2016 and 2019”, either after COP21, Oxfam reminds us.

Among the largest emitters, always, logically appear the companies whose activity uses full pot of fossil fuels. The tanker Total is at the top of the list, emitting the equivalent of 488 million tonnes of CO2 each year, or 47 million tonnes more than France. Dassault, ArcelorMittal, Technip, Air Liquide, Vallourec and Solvay follow suit.

Only three companies in the nails of the Paris agreement

Others are still very far from what should be done, such as Air France, Airbus, Renault or PSA, whose emissions are leading us to a warming of 3 ° C to 4 ° C. Some would be on the verge of doing well – this is the case of the energy company Engie, which is doing very well after having sold, but not closed, several of its coal-fired plants abroad.

Three companies, only, are in the nails of the Paris agreement, “Provided that their promises in terms of reducing their carbon footprint are effectively implemented”, Oxfam warns. Among them, EDF and Schneider Electric, which respectively committed to reducing it by 27.5% and 35%.

The fact remains that all this demonstrates the urgency of regulating large companies by the State, pleads Oxfam: they “Will not voluntarily engage in an in-depth transformation of their model”. However, nothing of this order has appeared at the time of the recovery plan, which does not impose any social or ecological conditions on the companies receiving aid. Nothing of this kind either appears in the climate and resilience bill, presented next week to the National Assembly. It is up to parliamentarians to redress the bar.