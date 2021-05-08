Co-workers forced a French Air Force soldier to undergo a rite of passage, tying him to a target at a shooting range, the newspaper writes Ouest-France Friday, May 7th.

For 20 minutes, the recruit was in the firing practice zone of the fighters. It is clarified that a bag was put on his head. The soldier heard ammunition exploding next to him.

The incident took place in March 2019 in Corsica, but only now received widespread publicity.

The young man this week filed a lawsuit against his colleagues in the court of Marseille. Lawyer Frederic Berna said that his client decided to resort to this measure, because he received a psychological trauma, which he still cannot cope with.

French Air Force spokesman Colonel Stéphane Speth said that disciplinary action had already been taken against the participants in the incident.

At the end of March, it became known that dozens of soldiers with extremist views were found in the ranks of the French army.