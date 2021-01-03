new Delhi: Emergency use of two Corona vaccines has been approved in the country. Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxin’ and Serum Institute’s ‘Kovishield’ were approved for emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India on Sunday. The government has already made it clear that the vaccine will be given to the frontline workers in the first phase.

Frontline workers will be vaccinated for free. For vaccination, the government has created a ‘Kovin’ (Kovid Vaccine Intelligence Network) app. This app will monitor the entire process from start to finish. Co-Win is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN).

Important information related to Kovin App

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had already given information about this app. To get the vaccine, people have to register themselves in this app. But this can be done after the frontline workers get vaccinated.

This application has not been launched yet. It is not available on the Play Store. Please tell that this app was also checked during the dry run. Data was uploaded in it and it was checked whether this app is working properly or not. So that when vaccination starts there is no problem.

Health officials are currently accessing this app. They are uploading data of those health workers on this app who will be vaccinated in the first stage. During the dry run, more than 75 lakh beneficiaries were registered.

Once this app is launched, it will have four modules. This will include the user administrator module, beneficiary registration, vaccination and benefit allocation and status updation.

There will be three options under Beneficiary registration. Under this, there will be the option of self-registration, individual registration and bulk upload. Under self registration, beneficiaries will be able to register themselves directly through both web and mobile applications. After this, their data will be checked whether they are more than fifty years old or less, or they are suffering from other diseases.

Corona reported less than 500 cases for the second consecutive day in Delhi, the highest recovery rate so far