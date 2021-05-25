Hermann Gerland himself initiated his retirement at FC Bayern before the end of the contract, according to his own description. “The initiative came from me. I approached Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, ”said the 66-year-old former co-trainer of the also outgoing Hansi Flick in an interview with“ Welt ”.

Rummenigge and he had come to the conclusion “that we are letting the contract, which is dated until 2022, expire. With interruptions, I worked for FC Bayern for a total of 25 years and spent great years here ”. But he is not submitting the pension now, assured Gerland: “I always joke: I will work until 92, then I will only go into partial retirement.”

In the coming season, two clubs with which Gerland is closely connected will play in the Bundesliga. VfL Bochum should create as many victories as possible. “With one exception: just not against Bayern Munich.”

Gerland comes from Bochum and enjoys cult status there. “When I stroll through the Bochum Christmas market, two Ömmerkes turn around. ‘Look, is that our Hermann?’ Then I nod, and they go into raptures: ‘Hermann no, what was nice back then.’ “

Gerland raves about the return of VfL to the Bundesliga after relegation in 2010. “My happiness is indescribable: I’m excited.” The promotion team is a good structure. But every newcomer has to strengthen himself, stressed Gerland. “And there we come to the problem. There is a lack of finances. Like when I played and later coached the club, that’s the big drawback. “