Marylio V., the co-suspect of top footballer Quincy Promes in an extensive drug case, will ‘partially’ confess during the substantive hearing. His lawyer announced this on Tuesday during a non-substantive hearing in the Amsterdam court. Promes is still safe in Russia, where he regularly causes a stir and where attempts to obtain a Russian passport continue.
