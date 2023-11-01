Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

After the sudden death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry, his family is facing a turbulent time. His colleague Lisa Kudrow now wants to help.

Los Angeles – Shortly after Death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry His friends and fellow actors are apparently not only preparing for the 54-year-old’s funeral, but also want to take care of the actor’s four-legged family members. Perry’s former “Friends” colleague Lisa Kudrow is currently considering adopting his beloved dog “Alfred” and giving him a new home.

Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow wants to adopt late Matthew Perry’s dog

Nobody can relieve the relatives of their deep sadness. Actress Lisa Kudrow, also known from the cult series, could at least help his family organizationally by adopting Perry’s dog. An internal source should be the Daily Mail Insights into the current situation have been revealed: “Lisa and the [“Friends“-]Cast will attend the funeral. “Lisa is also considering taking his beloved dog Alfred,” the insider is quoted as saying.

Late actor Matthew Perry’s dog even had his own Instagram account. © Instagram/mattperry4/Screenshot | Starface/imago

Matthew Perry introduced his dog Alfred on Instagram for the first time in 2021. Next to a photo, he wrote in a post: “This is me and [Alfred]. Who is cuter? Don’t answer!” Another photo shows his dog Alfred wearing a crown. “We all know who rules the Perry household even without a crown,” the 54-year-old wrote at the time.

Matthew Perry leaves behind beloved four-legged friend “Alfred” – sudden death shocks “Friends” colleagues

The death of the 54-year-old actor was unexpected for his relatives as well as his fans. According to media reports, including… New York Times, found lifeless in the bathtub of his Los Angeles home. Investigators have not yet provided any information about the cause of death, but there is no indication that a crime was committed.

Whether “Alfred” will actually find a new home with Lisa Kudrow in the end remains unconfirmed. The actress herself has not yet commented on it. Meanwhile The sadness runs deep in the entire “Friends” group. For years, Matthew Perry worked alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kurdow as the main cast of the world-famous series. “Friends” was produced in the USA from 1994 to 2004 and became a television cult in numerous countries. (nz)