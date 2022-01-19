British Prime Minister asked to wait for the report of an investigation into parties held during the pandemic by senior executive officials| Photo: EFE/EPA/UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pressured to resign during a tense session of Parliament, amid the crisis generated by the revelation that parties were held by senior British government officials while the country faced a lockdown due to Covid-19. 19.

This Wednesday (19), the Conservative congressman David Davis made a harsh criticism of Johnson, while he was participating in the session in the Legislative.

“I hope my leaders take responsibility for their actions. Yesterday he did the opposite of that [referência a uma entrevista que

Johnson concedeu à Sky News, na qual, segundo Davis, o premiê teria tentado ‘fugir

da sua responsabilidade’],” Davis said.

“Then I will remind you of a quote that may be familiar to your ears, [quando o ex-parlamentar] Leopold Amery [disse] to Neville Chamberlain [premiê britânico infame por não ter freado a ascensão de Hitler]: ‘You’ve sat here too long for any good you’ve done. In the name of God, go away,’” he snapped.

Labor leader Keir Starmer mocked the Conservatives’ attacks on coreligionist Johnson, asking whether political rivals had “brought their own drink”.

It was a reference to an invitation bearing this recommendation, sent by the Prime Minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, to around 40 people for a party in Downing Street, the British prime minister’s official residence, on May 20, 2020. Others events, including a party at Christmas 2020 and during the mourning period for Prince Philip’s death in 2021, were held by high-ranking members of the British government during the pandemic.

Johnson was in Parliament last week and apologized for attending the May 20, 2020 party, but claimed he thought it was a business meeting and that he stayed at the event (held in Downing Street Garden) just about of 20 minutes.

On Wednesday, Johnson reiterated his apologies, but said he was “proud” of what his administration had done in fighting the pandemic. He also asked to wait for the report of an investigation that senior civil servant Sue Gray is carrying out into these parties.

Conservative lawmakers are piecing together letters to request the opening of a no-confidence vote against Johnson, which could remove him from power. MP Christian Wakeford migrated from the Conservative Party to the Labor Party, citing outrage at the prime minister’s behavior.