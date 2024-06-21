Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Passengers on their way to Saudi Arabia received shocking news on board. The pilot died during the flight.

Cairo – During a flight from Cairo to Ta’if in Saudi Arabia, passengers received a shocking message: the pilot of Nesma Airlines flight NE130 had died. The passengers received the information via an announcement from the co-pilot. The plane then had to make an emergency landing in Jeddah. However, the co-pilot was also criticized for the way he communicated the information.

A pilot died on a Nesma Airlines flight from Egypt to Saudi Arabia. © Andreas Haas/IMAGO

Pilot dies during flight: Passengers are informed via announcement

A video shared online shows the moment the co-pilot delivers the dramatic news: “We apologize for diverting the flight to King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah due to the death of my brother and friend, the pilot Captain Hassan.” The video was shared on Tuesday (June 17) on the short message service X (formerly Twitter), among others.

How 20min.ch writes, the pilot ended his announcement with a verse from the Koran: “No soul knows what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul knows in which land it will die.” How Egyptian Streets reported, according to Flight Radar, the pilot’s death occurred on June 12th. According to reports, the deceased pilot was only 30 years old. He was unmarried and suffered from health problems. The flight continued after the emergency landing.

Pilot dies during flight: Co-pilot criticized

After the announcement, the co-pilot was criticized. Although it was right to inform the passengers that there was a deviation from the flight plan, the announcement could also have led to panic among the passengers. Experts believe that the co-pilot should have spoken of an “emergency on board,” writes 20min.ch. A flight from India to Frankfurt interrupted due to a medical emergency.

Another flight also shocked passengers. An Austrian Airlines (AUA) plane flew directly through a storm front with hail. This caused severe damage to the plane. Photos showing the Airbus A320 at Vienna Airport showed the nose and cockpit windows missing. The airline had initially stated that the storm cell could not be seen on the radar. Meanwhile, further details have become knownthat put the events in a different light.