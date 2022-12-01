The court sentenced Ziyavudin Magomedov, co-owner of the Summa company, to 19 years in prison

The Meshchansky Court of Moscow sentenced Ziyavudin Magomedov, co-owner of the Summa company, to 19 years in prison in the case of embezzlement of 11 billion rubles. This is reported TASS.

He was found guilty of organizing a criminal community with the aim of embezzling budgetary funds during the construction of large facilities in the period from 2010 to 2016. His brother Magomed Magomedov was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Both of them will serve time in a strict regime colony.

In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of 2.5 million rubles each on them.

Earlier on December 1, it was reported that the Magomedovs and four other defendants in the case were also required to pay 3.6 billion rubles in claims.

The investigation estimated the damage from their crimes at 11 billion rubles. They were charged with organizing a criminal community, especially large embezzlement and fraud in order to embezzle funds in the framework of the implementation of state projects. The Magomedovs were arrested on March 30, 2018.