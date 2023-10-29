The “Compassion for Gaza” campaign launched by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip and to alleviate their suffering continues, in a sincere expression of the UAE’s approach to solidarity and humanitarian cooperation, and in confirmation of the UAE’s constants in strengthening charitable work efforts in all parts of the world, as it organized The campaign has a new event today (Sunday) at the Festival Arena – Festival City Center in Dubai, to prepare and mobilize relief materials and humanitarian needs. The new event in Dubai was co-organised by the Dubai Cares Foundation, which is part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai.

The launch of the “Compassion for Gaza” campaign comes under the supervision of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority and the World Food Programme, and with the participation of 20 charitable and humanitarian institutions, in solidarity with Palestinian children and families affected by the ongoing war, and to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable groups. , especially children, women and the elderly, by providing basic needs that will help them overcome the effects of this humanitarian crisis, by providing part of the basic needs for them and their families, and in order to create a safer environment in light of this war.

The campaign also comes from the system of human values ​​and humanitarian and volunteer work embodied by the vision of the United Arab Emirates in providing relief to those in need and alleviating their suffering, and in confirmation of the strategy of the United Arab Emirates in humanitarian work, which always emphasizes the sustainability, authenticity and solidity of doing good as one of its national, moral and humanitarian constants.

On this occasion, His Excellency Dr. Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, said that this campaign comes within the department’s strategy and vision, which with all its initiatives embodies the vision of the wise leadership, which has made humanitarian work and doing good among its national constants, because it places the human being at the top of its concerns. His Excellency affirmed that the department will stand by all its efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, mitigate the effects of this war, and secure all forms of humanitarian needs, to overcome this ordeal that has affected children, women, and the elderly.

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Mohammed Al Gurg, CEO of Dubai Cares, stated that the Compassion for Gaza campaign reflects the humanitarian vision of the UAE in its constant endeavor to help those in need and those affected by wars, because humanitarian work in the UAE is an authentic legacy, established by the founding fathers, and made by the leadership Rational is a daily approach and a consistent strategy for human beings. His Excellency stressed that Dubai Cares is putting all its capabilities towards the success of this campaign and achieving its goals of providing relief to the Palestinian people in Gaza, and consolidating the values ​​of humanitarian and volunteer work.

His Excellency Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said that the “Tarahum for Gaza” campaign embodies the vision of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation in consolidating and enhancing the values ​​of humanitarian and volunteer work, by responding to the vision of the wise leadership, and the strategy of the United Arab Emirates, which stands at the forefront of countries with its efforts, projects, and humanitarian vision to provide relief to those in need. And those affected by wars, to present a unique humanitarian model in its race to do good deeds, enhance human solidarity, and consolidate the system of charitable and volunteer work based on its moral constants in the humanitarian scene.

His Excellency stressed that the fruitful cooperation between the Watani Al Emarat Foundation and the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, under the supervision of Dubai Cares, contributed to the success of this campaign, which witnesses the UAE’s path in the humanitarian scene and the strengthening of community solidarity and solidarity between countries, as humanitarian and volunteer work has become an institutional work within its national constants. , which places at the forefront of its goals the relief and protection of people, the preservation of their lives, and the creation of all conditions for a better life.