Co-operation negotiations UPM’s sawn timber unit to reduce more than 40 tasks, Kaukas small support line will also be closed

UPM started co-operation negotiations in early February.

Forestry company UPM will reduce 43 jobs at its Timber lumber unit at the end of the co-determination negotiations, the company says.

The small log line at the Kaukas sawmill in Lappeenranta will be closed by the end of June. The operating model of the Korkeakoski sawmill in Juupajoki is also being optimized.

UPM launched co-operation negotiations in early February with the aim of streamlining the Timber unit and improving profitability. The company says it will provide support to those affected by the staff reductions.