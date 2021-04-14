Co-operation negotiations UPM starts co-operation negotiations: About 50 jobs in Finland, Germany and Austria under threat

In March, Metsäyhtiö completed the co-operation negotiations at its sawmill unit. At that time, more than 40 jobs were lost.

Forestry company UPM starts co-operation negotiations in three countries.

The company says it aims to increase efficiency in its “global functions”. According to UPM, this would be done by organizing and streamlining operations.

According to the company, the implementation of the plans would mean the termination of a maximum of 51 employment relationships in Finland, Germany and Austria.

Changes in management models and supply chains were decided at each of the four sawmills in the Timber unit. The company also said that it would close the Kaukas sawmill’s small support line in Lappeenranta by the end of June and optimize the Korkeakoski sawmill’s operating model in Juupajoki.

“UPM is constantly striving to improve its cost efficiency. In 2020, the company took several measures to reduce fixed and variable costs in various businesses and functions, ”the company says in a press release.

The company employs about 18,000 people. UPM’s annual turnover is approximately EUR 8.6 billion.