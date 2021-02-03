Co-operation negotiations The S Group’s hotel company Sokotel is starting co-operation negotiations, with up to 200 jobs at risk

About 70 percent of Sokotel’s personnel have been laid off due to the corona.

S Group Sokotel, which operates hotels, is starting co-operation negotiations for all its personnel. The background is the collapse of hotel nights caused by the corona crisis.

According to the company, the co-determination negotiations may lead to the dismissal of a maximum of 200 people. Some may be offered jobs through a human resources company.

About 70 percent of Sokotel’s personnel have been laid off due to the corona. The company operates Sokos hotels and Radisson Blu hotels in the Helsinki metropolitan area, the Radisson Blu hotel in Oulu and Break Sokos Hotel Eden in Oulu, as well as the Original Sokos Hotel Royal Vaasa. According to Sokotel, the difficult situation in the hotel industry is particularly evident in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“It will take years for the tourism industry to recover. The protracted pandemic situation and the spectrum of restrictions deepen the loss spiral. We now have to make the hardest decision, which is to reduce staff, ”the CEO apologized Jarkko Härmälä in the bulletin.

According to Härmälä, society should come to the rescue so that the sector can be employed again.

“Practical means would be, for example, a temporary VAT reduction in the tourism and restaurant sector and bringing subsidies in the sector to the level of other Nordic countries,” Härmälä suggested.

According to Statistics Finland’s accommodation statistics, hotel stays in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area decreased by almost 60 per cent in December compared with the corresponding period of the previous year. In Helsinki, the occupancy rate was just under 19 per cent. Across the country, overnight stays by foreign tourists fell by more than 90 percent.