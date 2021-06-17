Co-operation negotiations Stora Enso’s Veitsiluoto co-operation negotiations in Kemi completed: 550 employees laid off

Stora Enso has completed co-operation negotiations to discontinue pulp and paper production in Veitsiluoto, Kemi.

Stora Enso has completed co-operation negotiations on the cessation of pulp and paper production in Veitsiluoto, Kemi.

As a result of the negotiations, 550 people will be laid off. Production is scheduled to end in the third quarter of 2021.

In April, the company announced plans to discontinue pulp and paper production in Kvarnsveden, Sweden and Veitsiluoto. The decision was based on the weakening of the paper market.

Veitsiluoto’s three paper machines, the production of chemical pulp and groundwood, and the sheeting plant will be permanently closed down.

The news is updated.