Co-operation negotiations Sanoma’s co-operation negotiations completed: work will be completed by 12 people, Pirkanmaa’s media under one roof

Sanoma says that Aamulehti and several local media in the Pirkanmaa region will be put together as a joint editorial.

Sanoman The co-operation negotiations concerning the acquired regional media have ended. As a result of the negotiations, work on deliveries in Pirkanmaa and Satakunta will end for 12 people. Sanoma says that nine of them have taken up replacement work and three have retired on their own initiative.

Sanoma says that Aamulehti and several local media in the Pirkanmaa region will be put together as a joint editorial. In connection with the change, Helsingin Sanomat’s Tampere delivery will cease operations.

There will also be changes in some of the local media magazine release dates from May. In some multi-day local newspapers, on the other hand, one weekly Publication Day is reduced.

Sanoma is the majority owner of BTI.