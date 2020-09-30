Co-operation negotiations Sanoma starts co-operation negotiations in the Vantaa and Tampere presses

The adjustment measures may result in the dismissal of a maximum of twelve people in Sanoma Manu and ten people in Sanomala.

Sanomalan co-operation negotiations will begin in Vantaa and Sanoma Manu in Tampere, Sanoma says in a press release.

A total of about 160 book employees of Sanomala and Sanoma Manu are the subject of collective bargaining.

According to the company, the restructuring will adjust operations to market changes and a permanent decline in the level of demand for printed magazines.

Adjustment measures may result in the dismissal of a maximum of twelve persons in Sanoma Manu and the dismissal of ten persons in Sanomala.

In addition, they may lead to changes in the material terms of employment and work arrangements of the persons being negotiated, the company says.

“The big trends affecting our business have been going on for a long time and there is no visible change in them. In order to continue to succeed, it is necessary for us to make changes in our operations, and unfortunately this will also have an impact on our staff. Our goal is to conduct these negotiations constructively and in a good spirit, “says the head of the Production and Logistics unit.Timo Tassi in the bulletin.

Helsingin Sanomat is Sanomat.