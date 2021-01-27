No Result
Co-operation negotiations Sanoma launches co-operation negotiations in regional news operations

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 27, 2021
in World
According to a preliminary assessment, the reorganization of operations may result in the dismissal of a maximum of 26 people or a change in the material terms of employment.

Message Media Finland starts co-operation negotiations in regional and local news outlets. According to a preliminary assessment, the reorganization of operations may result in the dismissal of a maximum of 26 people or a change in the material terms of employment.

Sanoma states in the press release that the background is the termination of Lännen Media’s cogeneration agreement on 31 January 2021 and the planned change in the operating model of local media.

“The goal is to ensure the production of local content that is important to readers and to maintain visible and vibrant media brands in their areas – and at the same time take advantage of the benefits of working together behind news production,” Sanoma writes in a press release.

The news is updated.

Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

