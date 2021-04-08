Thursday, April 8, 2021
Co-operation negotiations PunaMusta Media Group starts co-operation negotiations

April 8, 2021
PunaMusta Media Group starts co-operation negotiations. The Group is seeking annual savings of approximately EUR 2.5 million, which according to a preliminary estimate could mean a reduction of up to 50 person-years.

The negotiations include PunaMusta Oy, which publishes the newspaper Karjalainen, and Forssan Kirjapaino. The collective bargaining concerns about 420 employees.

