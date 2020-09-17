Co-operation negotiations Prime Minister Sanna Marin will visit Naantali on Friday, meeting with refinery representatives and employees

The topic of the visit is the possible closure of the Naantali refinery.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will travel to Naantali tomorrow and Friday, informs the Prime Minister’s Office. The topic of the visit is the Naantali refinery possible termination.

Energy company Neste said on Monday that it will start co-operation negotiations in its petroleum products business unit and its support functions in Finland.

Among other things, the company plans to close down the Naantali refinery and focus on terminal and port operations. If implemented, the plans would mean a maximum reduction of 470 jobs.

During his visit, Marin will meet with representatives of Neste’s refinery, refinery employees and the city. The Minister of Labor also attends the meetings Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle).

Prime minister Marin commented on Neste’s situation on Monday, unfortunately. He said he had sent the same message to Naantali as to other places.

“The state wants to be of help and support to the region and workers in this situation of change. I also discussed the matter with the Ministry of Employment and the Economy Ministers, to find solutions to the region, “he said at the time.

In August, Prime Minister Marin and Minister of Labor Haatainen and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) visited Jämsä after the forest company UPM had announced that it was considering closing the Jämsä-based Kaipola paper mill.