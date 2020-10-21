Upgrade
Co-operation negotiations Posti’s co-operation negotiations ended, about 90 permanent employment relationships will end

October 21, 2020
In September, Posti started co-operation negotiations concerning persons working mainly in expert and supervisory positions.

Postal terminate up to about 90 permanent employment. Posti group will report on the matter in a press release sent on Wednesday.

In September, Posti started co-operation negotiations concerning persons working mainly in expert and supervisory positions. The aim of the co-determination negotiations was to “streamline the cost structure to secure the company’s future competitiveness”.

At the start of the negotiations, a maximum total permanent reduction of 130 people was estimated.

According to the post office, it intends to support those who are made redundant in re-employment. The company takes the time, among other things, to provide redundancy coaching with job search. The freight business and Transval were not in the negotiations.

The post office employs about 22,000 people.

The news is updated.

