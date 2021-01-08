Co-operation negotiations Nordea plans to outsource IT work to India – almost 370 people would complete the work in Finland, other Nordic countries and Poland

Nordea plans to outsource the work of its IT employees. In Finland, there are 32 people at risk of leaving work.

Banking company Nordea plans to reduce its total number of 368 IT employees in Finland, the other Nordic countries and Poland.

In Finland, there are 32 people at risk of quitting their jobs, or less than ten percent of the total. The so-called difficult co-operation negotiations have started on 4 January and will last for six weeks, says Nordea’s chief shop steward Tarja Furuholm.

The plan is part of an outsourcing project. If the plan is realized, the work of these persons will be transferred third party mainly to India.

Furuholm is concerned about the start of new co-operation negotiations, partly because of the reductions made and the recent relocation of work to other countries in small batches, but quite often.

“From the staff’s perspective, it’s really stressful when we get to hear constantly that difficult co-operation negotiations are being launched here, here and there. Yes, the staff’s trust in the employer will inevitably falter, ”says Furuholm.

For example, in September the union Unio informedthat Nordea at that time began its 25th year of co-operation negotiations by then. By that time, the various negotiations had sought to reduce a total of around 200 jobs.

Nordea has previously relocated its operations to India, Poland and Estonia, for example.

Correction 8.1. at 13.54: Contrary to what was previously claimed in the case, Nordea has not recently made several outsourcing operations, but has been about outsourcing the work to other countries.