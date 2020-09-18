Co-operation negotiations Neste plans to close its Naantali refinery – a live broadcast of the visit of Prime Minister Marin and other key ministers to Naantali at around 8 pm

According to the mayor of Naantali, the closure of the refinery would be a national issue. In Jämsä, support measures have already started, the mayor considers the decisions of the budget dispute a good start.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) will meet representatives of Neste’s refinery, refinery employees and the city on Friday night in Naantali. The topic is the possible closure of the Naantali refinery.

The Minister of Labor also attends the meetings Tuula Haatainen (sd) and the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (middle). HS will follow the ministers’ visit to Naantali live from 8 p.m.

Energy company Neste said on Monday that it will start co-operation negotiations in its petroleum products business unit and its support functions. The company is considering closing the Naantali refinery. The refinery employs about 350 people. In total, the co-determination negotiations concern almost 500 jobs.

Naantalin the mayor Jouni Mutasen according to the city, the basic message is that if realized, job losses would have very far-reaching effects throughout the region.

“The key message is that the area will not be left alone,” Mutanen says. “We are discussing what kind of measures and opportunities the state has. Of course, we also have our own preliminary thoughts on what to expect in such a situation. ”

According to Mutanen, the city does not yet have any concrete proposals, but the proposals could concern, for example, financing for business, product development and education, as well as infrastructure projects.

“If such a big decision comes, i.e. the refinery ceases, we feel it is a national issue. Yes, then action is needed at national level to seek strong opportunities for re-industrialization with fair national and EU funding. ”

Prime minister made a similar visit to Jämsä at the end of August, where the forestry company UPM is planning to close the Kaipola paper mill.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin will address the media in Jämsä on 28 August. In the background, the Mayor of Jämsä, Hanna Helaste.­

During the visit, he told the people of Jämsä that the state is committed to finding alternative jobs and giving people in the area the opportunity to find employment. He also hoped for companies to cooperate.

According to a recent budget proposal, Jämsä will receive EUR 250,000 from the state’s regional development budget for initial measures. Jämsä intends to use it to strengthen business advice.

In addition, the government intends to allocate less than nine million euros from the fourth supplementary budget to the Jämsä region’s corona recovery measures for distribution by decisions of the provincial association and the ely center. Of this, EUR 5.6 million has been set aside for corporate financing.

Next year’s budget also ensured the improvement of the line between Tampere and Jyväskylä, which should also improve Jämsä’s connections. In addition, in a budget dispute, Jämsä received permission to continue the round-the-clock emergency health care 24-hour emergency at Jokilaakso Hospital.

Mayor of Jämsä Hanna Helaste according to the end of on-call time would have taken about 350 jobs from Jämsä.

“It would have been a really violent blow to Kaipola,” Helaste says.

Jämsän the city’s hopes for state aid measures are much higher than now, totaling more than 55 million euros. This amount includes, among other things, infrastructure projects, the development of real estate and the construction of a business district in the Kaipola factory area, investment subsidies for companies located in Jämsä, the development of tourism jobs and money for long-term unemployment prevention and psychosocial support.

“The decisions on the budget debate were a good start for us. This was a very agile response, ”says Helaste.

“Some of our proposals are, of course, such that they cannot proceed until UPM’s final decisions are known. It is a long process, and these funds will also be considered on a process-by-process basis as things progress. ”