Co-operation negotiations Metso Outotec will reduce 254 jobs in Finland

Of the reductions, 87 are redundancies.

Capercaillie Outotec will reduce 254 jobs in Finland. Of the reductions, 87 are redundancies of permanent employment and the rest are other types of arrangements, such as termination of fixed-term contracts, pension plans and redundancies.

The completed co-operation negotiations concerned the structural restructuring of the Finnish operations. At the start of the negotiations, a maximum of 280 permanent jobs were estimated to be needed to reduce staff.

Due to the restructuring, jobs will be reduced at almost all of the company’s Finnish locations.

Listed companies Metso and Outotec announced the merger of Metso’s Minerals business and Outotec last year. The co-determination negotiations were related to the fact that Metso Outotec will reduce the overlaps of the two previous organizations and strive to achieve the synergy goals set for the merger.