Co-operation negotiations Martela starts co-operation negotiations – a maximum of 40 positions will be terminated

Martela’s co-operation negotiations concern the entire company’s Finnish personnel.

Martela enter into co-operation negotiations leading to a reduction of up to 40 tasks. According to a press release from the company, which manufactures office and school furniture, in addition to the redundancies, the negotiations will lead to staff layoffs.

According to the company, the negotiations are mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uncertainty caused by it.

The Martela Group has about 380 employees in Finland.