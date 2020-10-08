Co-operation negotiations Marimekko’s co-operation negotiations completed, at least 20 will be terminated in Finland

In Finland, the changes in the company’s operations affect a maximum of 52 jobs in total and lead to the termination of at least 20 jobs

Textile manufacturer Marimekko will complete at least 20 jobs. The company’s co-operation negotiations in Finland and the corresponding processes in the Scandinavian, North American and Australian organizations have ended.

In Finland, the reorganization and streamlining will affect a maximum of 52 jobs in total and will lead to the termination of at least 20 jobs. For approximately 32 employees, Marimekko offers a new or changed job.

According to Marimekko, the aim of the co-operation negotiations was to reorganize and streamline the company’s operations to better respond to the structural changes that intensified in the industry during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has accelerated customers ’transition to online shopping and increased the clothing company’s surplus inventory.

According to the company, the negotiations aimed at annual savings of approximately EUR 1.5 million. When the changes are implemented, the company says that it will achieve savings of approximately EUR 1.3 million per year.

Co-operation negotiations there were 193 people in the district globally. According to Marimekko, the effects of the organizational change will also be reflected in the company’s Scandinavian, North American and Australian organizations and will lead to the reorganization of some tasks locally.

“I’m really sorry that the necessary changes also mean the reduction of the staff”, says CEO Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko in the bulletin.

“However, in order to strengthen Marimekko’s future competitiveness and long-term financial position, it is important to ensure that our organizational structure, expertise, job content and working methods best meet the needs of this new reality.”