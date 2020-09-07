Co-operation negotiations Linnanmäki could shut its doorways as early as the top of September – workers had been notified of the co-operation negotiations

In response to a press launch obtained by the employees, the variety of guests was solely half regular in the summertime and collapsed in August.

Linnanmäki the amusement park could shut its doorways as early as the top of september, about three weeks sooner than regular.

The Youngsters’s Day Basis, which runs Linnanmäki, despatched a letter to its employees informing them that the closure of the amusement park was being thought of earlier. That may imply shedding employees.

The Youngsters’s Day Basis has a CEO Pia Adlivankinin based on this stage via about 500 seasonal staff and 60 everlasting workers. The negotiations apply to everybody.

“I emphasize that nothing has been determined but, however every thing is being negotiated with the employees.”

Linnanmäki the season obtained to start out this yr seven weeks later than regular. In response to a publication despatched to employees, guests had been solely about half of the traditional summer season. In August, customer numbers plummeted.

“In August, we usually have a number of vacationers from Sweden, Russia, Estonia and Germany, for instance, when there’s a vacation season overseas. These guests have been fully absent, ”Adlivankin says.

He doesn’t wish to touch upon the monetary results of the summer season. In response to a press launch despatched to employees, “it’s affordable to imagine that by the top of the autumn, the amusement park will now not obtain sufficient guests to stay worthwhile”.

In recent times, Linnanmäki has been usually open till the top of the autumn vacation week. This yr, it will have meant October 18th.