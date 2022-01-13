Co-operation negotiations Lapland Hotels and Lapland Safaris start co-operation negotiations for 1,300 people

The reasons for the negotiations are the current restaurant restrictions imposed by the hotel chain and the program service company due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Hotel chain Lapland Hotels and Lapland Safaris, a program services company belonging to the same group, will start co-operation negotiations on Thursday with their entire staff, a total of about 1,300 employees.

“The co-determination procedure aims at layoffs of up to 90 days without notice,” Lapland Hotels says in a statement.

Negotiations will last at least five weeks.

The reasons given for the negotiations are the current restaurant restrictions imposed by the hotel chain and the program service company due to the coronavirus epidemic, as well as the preparation for possible new, even stricter restrictions.

“At the same time, we are also preparing for possible new restrictions, such as the complete closure of restaurants. The Board is now making decisions in such a short time span that we are forced to prepare for them in advance, ”says Lapland Hotels CEO Ari Vuorentausta says in a press release.

The Lapland Hotels hotel chain includes 19 hotels, most of which are located in Lapland.