Co-operation negotiations Konecranes starts co-operation negotiations for 700 employees in Finland

September 22, 2020
The negotiations cover all functions related to the Industrial Equipment business unit.

Crane manufacturer Konecranes starts co-operation negotiations in Finland and Germany. The company has announced this in a press release on its website on Monday.

In Finland, the negotiations involve about 700 employees. The negotiations cover all functions related to the Industrial Equipment business unit. The company estimates the need to lay off a total of 55 employees in Hyvinkää and Hämeenlinna. In addition, the company is considering temporary layoffs of the business unit.

