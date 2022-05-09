Co-operation negotiations HK Scan begins collective bargaining for approximately 600 employees

HK Scan is looking to save millions and improve cost efficiency in the poultry business.

Meat house HK Scan announces that it will start co-operation negotiations in the Rauma and Eura units belonging to the poultry business.

According to the company, the planned measures may affect a maximum of 210 employment relationships in the Rauma unit, either as termination of employment or as material changes in the terms and conditions of employment. No such staff changes will be made in the Euro unit.

The negotiations cover a total of about 600 people and concern the employee staff group and senior staff in the maintenance organization.

Through negotiations, HK Scan aims to improve the competitiveness and cost efficiency of the Finnish poultry business. Negotiations and other measures seek annual savings of more than three million euros. The savings are expected to materialize during 2023.