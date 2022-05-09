Tuesday, May 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Co-operation negotiations HK Scan begins collective bargaining for approximately 600 employees

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 9, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

HK Scan is looking to save millions and improve cost efficiency in the poultry business.

Meat house HK Scan announces that it will start co-operation negotiations in the Rauma and Eura units belonging to the poultry business.

According to the company, the planned measures may affect a maximum of 210 employment relationships in the Rauma unit, either as termination of employment or as material changes in the terms and conditions of employment. No such staff changes will be made in the Euro unit.

The negotiations cover a total of about 600 people and concern the employee staff group and senior staff in the maintenance organization.

Through negotiations, HK Scan aims to improve the competitiveness and cost efficiency of the Finnish poultry business. Negotiations and other measures seek annual savings of more than three million euros. The savings are expected to materialize during 2023.

#Cooperation #negotiations #Scan #begins #collective #bargaining #approximately #employees

See also  Free Match Ukrainian freestyle fighter smelled Putin and told his family about the fight: "My father makes hand grenades"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Google Pixel 6a: production started, will be presented in days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.