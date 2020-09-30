Co-operation negotiations Fujitsu Finland starts co-operation negotiations: 120 redundancies and 500 layoffs under threat

IT filed by Fujitsu Finland to start co-operation negotiations that will affect both its service and equipment business.

Fujitsu Finland is starting co-operation negotiations in which redundancies threaten a maximum of 120 employees. In addition, there are 500 employees under short-term layoff threat.

The reason Fujitsu states the need to streamline the current service model and lighten the cost structure. The corona situation will also affect the company’s near-term outlook, which will necessitate temporary layoffs.

“Uncertainty caused by Korona also has a long-term impact on the market,” says Fujitsu Finland’s CEO Simo Leisti.

“At the same time, we need to do a cost assessment related to our own operations. We have to take care of our own cost competitiveness and efficiency, ”says Leisti.

The redundancies will affect the service production and product business, which are Fujitsu’s two major business areas. Fujitsu has a total of 1,800 employees in Finland.

According to Leist, due to the transition to telework and the digitalisation of services, Fujitsu’s services have been in greater demand than ever in the midst of the coronavirus. At the same time, however, many customers are re-evaluating large investments.

Fujitsu’s customers consist of both public and private sector customers. According to Leist, the same uncertainty applies to customers from side to side.

Unemployed and the total number of people laid off in Finland is now about 300,000, compared to 250,000 on both sides in recent years. At worst, the number of unemployed and laid off exceeded 400,000 this year.