Co-operation negotiations Fiskars starts co-operation negotiations in its stores in Finland

Fiskar’s co-operation negotiations concern 113 employees. They may result in termination of employment or changes in the terms of employment contracts.

Fiskars Group will start co-operation negotiations concerning 113 employees in its store network in Finland on Monday.

The company plans to close some of its stores and at the same time expand elsewhere. Fiskars says it is also tentatively planning to open one new store.

According to Fiskars, the negotiations are expected to lead to possible changes in the terms of employment contracts and terminations. The potential impact is expected to affect a maximum of 53 employees.

“The planned measures will help us seize future opportunities but they will not be easy given their impact on our staff. We will provide support to our employees who are now covered by the planned measures, ”says Fiskars CEO Nathalie Ahlström says in a press release.

Fiskars owns the well-known Finnish brands Iittala and Arabia. In addition, the group includes, for example, Gerber, Royal Copenhagen, Waterford and Wedgewood.

The planned measures are part of a restructuring program launched by the company in 2019. At the end of 2020, Fiskars Group employed approximately 6,400 people, of whom 1,100 were in Finland.