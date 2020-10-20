Co-operation negotiations Finnair is cutting 700 jobs, thousands of layoffs continue

Staff reductions will be implemented by the end of March 2021.

Carrier Due to the effects of the corona pandemic, Finnair intends to reduce about 700 jobs, of which 600 are located in Finland. The company ended its co-operation negotiations, which it started in September, with the aim of initially reducing about a thousand jobs.

Staff reductions will be implemented by the end of March 2021. The co-determination negotiations covered the entire company’s Finnish personnel, excluding cabin service personnel and pilots, a total of approximately 2,800 employees.

Similar discussions also took place in Finnair’s operations outside Finland. About a hundred jobs will be lost from abroad. Finnair currently has a total of 6,500 employees.

Staff reductions In addition, Finnair will continue to lay off almost all of its personnel in Finland.

For a large part of the staff, the lay-offs that have been in place for the time being are likely to continue for a long time to come, as the industry estimates that the recovery of air traffic will take several years.

“The corona pandemic has been completely unfair in our industry, and unfortunately many Finnair employees now have to experience its financial effects personally,” says Finnair’s CEO Topi Manner in the bulletin.

“However, the changes are necessary, because the reconstruction of Finnair requires that we be competitive as air traffic gradually begins to recover. That’s why we have to do many different things in the future to succeed in a competitive market. ”