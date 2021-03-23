Co-operation negotiations Fazer completed co-operation negotiations at the Vantaa confectionery factory – nine will be laid off

In addition to the redundancies, layoffs will be made next year.

23.3. 17:43

Confectionery company Fazer said on Tuesday that it had completed co-operation negotiations at its Vantaa plant. The company announced it will lay off nine people and lay off others during the current year. The reason the company has said is that the production of biscuits at the factory significantly exceeds the demand.

Negotiations began in early March and involved 120 people. Prior to the start of the negotiations, the company had estimated that a maximum of nine employment relationships would end.

Fazerin the communication states that the redundancies apply to all those involved in the negotiations. The timing and length of layoffs vary according to demand. The maximum number of layoffs is 90 days per employee.

Last year, the Fazer Group’s turnover was EUR 1.1 billion. The company employs nearly 8,500 people.