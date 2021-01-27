Co-operation negotiations Compass Group, which runs staff restaurants, will lay off hundreds in Finland, anticipates a pandemic that will permanently reduce sales

The company believes restaurant sales will not return even if the pandemic ends.

Among other things Compass Group, which operates staff restaurants, is laying off almost ten percent of its workforce in Finland.

The company has completed co-determination negotiations concerning approximately 2,700 employees, as a result of which a maximum of 365 people will be laid off during the current year. In addition, the employment of up to 550 people will become part-time, and up to 2,300 people will be laid off on time or indefinitely.

The company has a total of about 3,500 employees in Finland.

The company justifies the reductions by the prolongation of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, turnover is still clearly lower than before. The company also anticipates that teleworking and studying has now become a permanent phenomenon that will significantly affect its business. The company does not believe sales will return to normal after the pandemic.

“With vaccinations, the coronary pandemic will certainly ease and customers will slowly return to dine, but it is clear that as teleworking and distance learning remain a partially permanent practice in our customer organizations, customer behavior will change permanently. This requires us to reorganize our tasks and make a structural change, ie to move to more flexible working hours and, more broadly, to part-time work, ”the company’s President and CEO in Finland Jaana Korhola says in the bulletin.

Service trade union President of Pam Annika Rönni-Sallinen describes the outcome of the co-determination negotiations as a severe blow to employees. He would have liked restraint from the company, as the post-pandemic time is difficult to predict.

“A huge globally operating listed company has stronger shoulders to tolerate uncertainty than employees. It could still have continued to adapt to the current situation through layoffs and left layoffs and other permanent solutions pending. I hope that not all redundancies will be implemented, but that every redundancy will be considered to the last, ”Rönni-Sallinen says in the press release.

Compass Group is the world ‘s largest food service company with operations in 45 countries. In 2019, it announced that it would acquire Fazer’s food service operations in the Nordic countries for more than EUR 400 million. It now operates about 600 restaurants in Finland, including workplaces, educational institutions and health care units.

In the financial year ended September, Compass Group generated a profit of almost EUR 640 million globally with a turnover of almost EUR 23 billion. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the company’s result fell by 70 percent from the previous year.