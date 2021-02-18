Co-operation negotiations Aktia starts co-operation negotiations – up to one in eight jobs at risk

On Thursday morning, Aktia also published its results for October – December last year. Its operating profit increased by three per cent to EUR 19.7 million in October-December last year.

Aktia Bank initiate co-operation negotiations, possibly leading to the reduction of up to 100 jobs. The bank currently has about 830 employees across Finland.

Aktia spoke about the matter on Thursday morning.

The bank is seeking savings of EUR 2.5 million by concentrating business support and operational tasks. The aim is to streamline operations through structural change, digitalisation and automation.

Aktia also published its results for October-December last year on Thursday morning.

Its operating profit increased by three per cent to EUR 19.7 million in October-December last year. Net interest income and life insurance income increased, but commission income decreased slightly. Net interest income increased by as much as eight percent.

Aktia says it has increased its market share in mortgage loans. This is partly due to the EUR 115 million loan portfolio purchased from the Mortgage Association.

“I am particularly pleased that, despite the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus, our customer business developed excellently throughout the year. Net interest income for the full year increased by 4 percent from last year and commission income remained at last year’s level, ”said the CEO Mikko Ayub in the bulletin.

Last year’s full-year operating profit weakened to more than a quarter to EUR 54.8 million due to the life insurance company’s poor investment result at the beginning of the year.