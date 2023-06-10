Developer Overkill Software’s perennially popular co-operative heist-’em-up Payday 2 is currently free to download and keep on the Epic Games Store.

Released all the way back in 2013, Payday 2 sees teams of up to four players turning to a life of crime, embarking on a career of increasingly outlandish heists across Washington DC.

Payday 2’s development officially ceased at the end of 2018, amid financial difficulties for Overkill’s parent company Starbreeze, but the game recieved a surprise resurrection the following year, and updates of various sizes have continued to release since then.

Overkill is still updating Payday 2 almost a decade after its release.

Those looking to start their fledgling criminal careers with a couple of friends in tow, can download Payday 2 for free on the Epic Games Store right now. The offer will remain available until next Thursday, June 15th, when Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition and Guacamelee! 2 become Epic’s latest giveaways.

To coincide with Payday 2’s temporary freebie status on Epic, the game’s extensive line-up of DLC is discounted by up to 30% for the duration of the offer.

Payday 2’s free Epic Games Store promotion comes as its long-awaited sequel suddenly finds itself back in the spotlight. A recent leak has suggested Payday 3 will finally be launching on 21st September this year.