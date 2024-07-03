The data shows that 799 co-op games were released last year, up 14% year-over-year. That’s more than double the number from 2018.

According to a new report from VG Inishgts, the cooperative games are increasingly important on Steam . In 2023, in fact, approximately 40% of video games purchased include the possibility of playing in co-op.

Co-op Games Data in 2023 and 2024

Co-op games are reportedly “significantly more popular.” Although they are only 6% of the total (14,000 games released in 2023) they have achieved 36% of total sales for the year.

A Palworld character that glides

The median sales value of co-op games is 38,000. For comparison, the median value of games without co-op is 5,000. There are also 106 co-op games that have sold over 5 million copies on Steam. Even looking at indies alone, the bottom 25% of co-op games still sell twice as much as the bottom 25% of non-co-op games.

In 2024, the big Steam co-op games are Helldivers 2 and Palworld, which alone have already accounted for 28% and 47% of total co-op sales, respectively. Also among the most popular are Gray Zone Warfare (about 1.4 million) and Content Warning (2.4 million copies sold, plus 6 million free copies).

There conclusion There’s only one thing: cooperative games are among the most requested by players.