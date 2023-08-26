In an interview in NRC, two directors of the commercial general practitioner chain Co-Med respond to all the criticism directed at the company. For example, patients who called the emergency line would have received the voicemail. “That whole accessibility piece is exaggerated,” the directors say to the newspaper on Friday. They state that not only their company, but Dutch GPs in general are facing problems.

