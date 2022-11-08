He warned about the danger of cold sprays in a radio interview Sputnik immunologist, doctor of medical sciences, co-host of Elena Malysheva in the program “Live healthy!” Andrew Prodeus. Drops in the nose, according to him, dry out the mucous membrane and lead to the development of permanent edema.

“People who often use vasoconstrictor drugs can be equated to some extent with drug addicts. They can no longer do without such drugs, they cannot breathe without them, they constantly puff their noses with a spray, but the swelling returns, ”the doctor explained. Dependence, according to the doctor, may appear as early as the fifth day of using the drops.

Earlier Prodeus reminded about the importance of the flu vaccination. “This year it may be meaner, more unpleasant. There are a large number of flu strains that are unpleasant, ”the doctor said.