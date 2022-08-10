Agustín Ramos and Felipe Moreno continue to approach positions for a possible agreement for the management of Real Murcia. After his trip to Brazil, the businessman from Madrid had a second meeting with Ramos to see the options for bringing the talks to fruition. The former owner of CD Leganés has two ways to enter Real Murcia: wait for the courts to grant him the shareholding package of 84%, which right now is almost 4%, in the court case between Real Murcia and Mauricio García de la Vega, or reach an agreement with Agustín Ramos to avoid legal matters.

After this second meeting, the businessman from Abarán and Felipe Moreno are going to maintain the verbal agreement of a co-governance, a joint management between the two where the entry of Felipe Moreno would leave Agustín as president and the Madrid businessman in the shadow. Felipe would end the legal problem that the club has pending its resolution and Agustín Ramos would continue to contribute his capital and financial muscle.

It seems the healthiest way to continue the good inertia of the club, which after several years of lack of institutional control seems to be doing things with greater reason and good sense. The figure of Felipe Moreno transmits reliability and tranquility, he would seek to relaunch a historic institution like Real Murcia and imitate the case of Leganés, a club that he left in professional football in a healthy way after great management in the offices.

Agustín Ramos knows that Felipe Moreno would not speculate with the club and would not put it up for sale at the slightest opportunity. A fear that did exist with Mauricio García de la Vega, who sold his rights to the shareholding package to Leganés. Felipe and Agustín have a good relationship, which has been publicly confirmed by the president of Real Murcia himself, and the Madrid native understands better with Agustín than with the rest of the club’s main shareholders, such as with K-Business.

One of the topics of conversation of said meeting was to know the real health of the club, for which Felipe Moreno asked to analyze the economic section of the Grana club so as not to back down and decide to take the final step. Of course, it is a process that would not happen overnight. Everything indicates that Felipe Moreno’s entry will end in a good way, and that the most sensible way would be with the help of Agustín Ramos.

The other formula would be to wait for the judicial resolution of the dispute between Real Murcia and Mauricio García de la Vega. Mauricio’s share package, now in the hands of Felipe, would go from 3.87% to 84%, so Moreno would become the majority shareholder.

Of course, opting for this option will make it more difficult for you to enter the club with everything on your face and it would be expensive in the end. With this formula, Felipe Moreno would have to pay around four million euros to compensate for the capital increases after the case, which would be annulled, paying that money to the fans and businessmen who once bought shares and now would become creditors.