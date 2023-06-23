Entrepreneur Guillermo Söhnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that operated the trips to the Titanic wreck of the wrecked submersiblerejected this Friday some criticism of the company’s security, considering that these people do not have “all the information” to be able to comment.

Speaking to British broadcaster BBC Radio 4, Söhnlein, an American of Argentine origin, who left the company ten years ago but still owns a minority stake in it, said that those who comment on matters relating to the safety conditions of the stricken Titan submersible they are not “fully informed”.

“People keep equating certification with safety and ignore the 14 years of development of the Titan submersible.“, lament.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows their launch of the Titan submersible from a platform.

According to him, “any expert who weighs this, including (director James) Cameron, will also concede that they weren’t there when the sub was designed, during the sub’s engineering process, during the sub’s construction, and certainly not when it was built.” the rigorous testing program to which the sub was subjected was carried out.”

Söhnlein considered that what happened had been “a tragic loss for the ocean exploration community” Although he pointed out that anyone who works in the ocean “knows the risk of operating under such pressure and knows that at a certain moment they are at risk of suffering an implosion of this type.”

EFE