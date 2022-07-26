Sergey Briinco-founder of Googlehe divorced his wife, nicole shanghai in early 2022 after the latter maintained a romantic relationship with the owner of Tesla, Space X and other businesses, Elon Musk. All this is according to the information revealed by the Wall Street Journal.

The sources of the American newspaper reveal that the relationship between Musk and Shanahan caused the end of the friendship between those who were friends for several years, especially since they have a similar position in both companies.

The friendship was so close Musk and Brin, that the former used to visit him in Silicon Valley on a recurring basis. It is worth remembering that the co-founder of Google always reached out to the owner of Tesla, especially in the most difficult moments.

Photo: Who Magazine

During the economic recession that the United States experienced in 2008 due to real estate loans and speculation in the stock market, Brin put $500,000 out of his pocket to help Musk and his automaker.

Sources say the relationship is so strained, that Brin ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal shares of all of Musk’s companies.. This is just one of the dozens of controversies that revolve around the person who at one point was about to buy Twitter.

We also recommend: Starlink in Mexico: price, availability, coverage and everything about Elon Musk’s Internet

Who founded Google?

For those who don’t know, Google born on September 4, 1998 by the hand of Sergey Briin Y Larry Page. Initially, the search engine was born as a university project in 1996, when the founders were studying at Stanford.

The objective of the birth of the search engine was to organize all the amount of information on the web. By the year of release, they had already surpassed their closest competition: Altavista. In 2000 they launched other online advertising services and from there a series of tools that have survived and disappeared at the same time.

Be sure to share your opinion with us in the comments area. We are also waiting for you at Twitter and on our channel Discord.