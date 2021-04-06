The Basmanny Court of Moscow, at the request of the investigation, arrested Mikhail Churkin, co-founder of the Abitare furniture store chain, in absentia for murder, illegal arms trafficking and other crimes. On Tuesday, April 6, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the court.

Churkin is charged under part 2 of article 105 (“Murder of two or more persons”), part 2 of article 210 (“Participation in a criminal community”), article 222 (“Illegal possession of weapons”), article 223 (“Illegal manufacture of weapons)” of the Criminal Code RF. It is clarified that the criminal was put on the international wanted list.

On March 23, it was reported that a Moscow court arrested Batraz Pliev and Ukrainian citizen Ivan Pidluzhny in absentia in the case of embezzling more than 87.2 billion rubles from Promsvyazbank. In 2017, the former co-owners of Promsvyazbank Aleksey and Dmitry Ananyevs, fearing to lose control over PJSC Promsvyazbank, created a criminal group to steal the bank’s funds. The reason was the lending violations revealed by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. The Ananievs illegally transferred money to the accounts of a foreign company.

Pliev and Pidluzhny were involved in the preparation of fictitious contracts for the purchase and sale of securities, confirming the allegedly completed transaction.