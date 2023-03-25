Moore predicted in 1965 that the number of transistors on a chip would double every year. Ten years later, he adjusted his prognosis to a doubling every 24 months. Moore’s Law motivated tech companies such as Intel to achieve that doubling every two years. Moore’s prediction is still a guiding principle in the tech world, but how long the ‘law’ will last has been a matter of debate among experts in recent years.

Moore co-founded Intel in July 1968 with Robert Noyce, who died in 1990. The company designs and produces chips, processors and software, among other things. Under the leadership of the two, supplemented by ‘business brain’ Andy Grove (deceased in 2016), who joined as the third employee immediately after its foundation, Intel grew into one of the largest and most important tech companies in the world.

During the last decades of his life, Moore was mainly concerned with philanthropy. The tech pioneer, whose wealth was estimated at $ 7.2 billion this year (nearly $ 6.7 billion), and his wife founded the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. The foundation focuses on promoting science, nature conservation, patient care and preserving the cultural heritage of the Bay Area, the San Francisco area and Silicon Valley.

