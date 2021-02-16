On February 15, the Presidential Grants Fund finished accepting requests for co-financing for the provision of support to non-profit organizations in the Russian regions on a competitive basis. 83 out of 85 constituent entities of Russia (except for the Kabardino-Balkarian and Chechen republics) applied for participation in the fund’s new grant program. In total, they claim additional funding in the amount of 2.3 billion rubles.

The heads of regions could request funds from the fund in the amount of “one to one”, that is, in the same amount that the subject plans to send to the competitive support of non-profit organizations this year (except for Moscow and St. Petersburg, which could request no more than 50% of such amount). The maximum amount of co-financing for one region is 150 million rubles.

The conditions and procedure for the provision of a new type of grants were determined on January 14, 2021 at a meeting of the Coordination Committee chaired by Sergey Kirienko… The main condition for the allocation of co-financing is the organization by the regional authorities of support for non-profit organizations based on the best practices and recommendations of the Presidential Grants Fund. In turn, the fund will also provide information, consulting, methodological and organizational assistance to the constituent entities of Russia.

The decision on the distribution of funds between the regions will be made at a meeting of the Coordination Committee in the near future. Documents for concluding agreements on the provision of grants to authorized bodies or regional operators will need to be submitted to the fund no later than April 30. And from 18 to 20 March, the foundation will organize a special conference for representatives of the regions on grant support to non-profit organizations.

Decision to establish a new type of presidential grants Vladimir Putin adopted following a meeting with representatives of the public in the Lipetsk region on January 22, 2020.